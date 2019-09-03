Join us at our monthly community meeting

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater

1101 6th Street SW – Washington, DC 20024

Topic: Transportation in Southwest DC hosted by SWNA Transportation taskforce: Adom Cooper, Chairperson.

Invited Guests : Department of For Hire Vehicles – confirmed

WMATA

MPD – confirmed

Dept. of Public Works

WHARF DC

National Parks Service

Street Justice- confirmed



We will also have a presentation from the new “How’s My Driving” App https://ggwash.org/view/71034/this-washington-dc-local-app-helps-you-report-dangerous-drivers



Like this: Like Loading...