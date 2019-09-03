Join us at our monthly community meeting
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
1101 6th Street SW – Washington, DC 20024
Topic: Transportation in Southwest DC hosted by SWNA Transportation taskforce: Adom Cooper, Chairperson.
Invited Guests : Department of For Hire Vehicles – confirmed
WMATA
MPD – confirmed
Dept. of Public Works
WHARF DC
National Parks Service
Street Justice- confirmed
We will also have a presentation from the new “How’s My Driving” App https://ggwash.org/view/71034/this-washington-dc-local-app-helps-you-report-dangerous-drivers