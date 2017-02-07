SWNA February Community Meeting
Monday, February 27, 2017 – 7-9pm
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater
Please join your fellow community members from SW as we highlight important facets of Black History in our neighborhood. The first half of the program will focus on notable places & people of SW. This will include a discussion of the recently commemorated site of the Williams Slave Pen at the Federal Aviation Administration building (a site made famous in the film “Twelve Years A Slave”). Following this will be interviews of notable local citizens Emma Ward, MS. Senior D.C. 2011, and Benjamin Sands, artist and band director at Coolidge High School.
Following this, there will be a discussion by author Paul K. Williams regarding the newly published book “Southwest D.C.” and it’s reflections on the modern history of the Southwest neighborhood. This volume is a follow up to the short history “Southwest Washington, D.C.” which was released in 2006. We hope to also have copies of the book available for donations.
Comments? Questions – Contact us here
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater