

DEADLINE: APRIL 30, 2019

NEW APPLICANT APPLICATION

REPEAT APPLICANT APPLICATION

The SWNA Education and Scholarship Task Force thanks Southwest friends, organizations and businesses that helped us raise more than $33,000 in 2018 for scholarships for 20 Southwest high school graduates and returning college students. Our partner, Friends of Southwest DC, funded four $1,500 scholarships.

Scholarships are open to residents that reside in Zip Code 20024 who wish to pursue, or are pursuing, any course of study at an accredited undergraduate college, university or technical institution. The scholarship committee reviews the applications and conducts verification checks. Applicants are judged on a number of factors including acceptance to college or post-secondary institution, scholastic achievements, letters of recommendation, community involvement and a personal essay. Scholarship recipients are required to attend an awards program.

