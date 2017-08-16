Southwest Library Book Sale – Sept 23-24

The Friends of the SW Library will be holding a book sale on September 23rd from 10-3 and September 24th from 1:30-5:00. We have lots of new books and DVD’s – all $1 or less. We even have a few laser discs! Proceeds go to library programs. Please email friendsofswlibrary@gmail.com if you have questions. Hope to see you there!

Syphax Family History Session at the Southwest Library – Sept 23

On September 23 rd at 2:00, the Friends of the Southwest Library will host members of the Syphax family who created a movie about their family history. Craig Syphax and his cousin Steve Hammond will play their 30 minute documentary and then respond to audience questions. The Syphax family descends from slaves living on the estate of George Washington’s stepson George Washington Parke Custis. It lends its name to several buildings in Southwest and one descendant, William Syphax, founded a college preparatory high school in a church in 1870. That school later became Dunbar High School.

Note that we are also holding a quarterly book sale upstairs from 10-3 on Saturday. Come early to shop for great books at amazing prices and then go down to the lower level to learn more about our history.Hope to see you on the 23rd .

Meeting on the New Southwest Library – September 26

Southwest Library – Lower Level

This will be our first look at a draft of the design of the New Southwest Library. Please attend and offer your suggestions for improvement.

Like this: Like Loading...