YOGA NIDRA, HEALING RELAXATION TO SET YOUR INTENTION: Saturday, September 2 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street, SW. Pamela Wilson guides a very deep, conscious relaxation focused on setting an intention. No experience in Yoga or meditation necessary. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information call 202-746-6654 or email: wilsonpj108@verizon.net.

YOGA NIDRA FOR SELF-HEALING Sunday, September 24 from 2:30 – 4:00 pm at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 555 Water Street, SW. Pamela Wilson guides a very deep, conscious relaxation, including a focus self-healing. No experience in Yoga or meditation necessary. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information call 202-746-6654 or email: wilsonpj108@verizon.net.

SEATED YOGA TWICE A WEEK at Westminster Presbyterian, 400 I St, SW. Monday from 11:00 am – 12 noon and Wednesday from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Pamela Wilson guides a gentle series of movements designed to free the joints and ease the mind. This is part of Westminster’s Wellness program.

ALL-LEVELS YOGA CLASS every Wednesday from 8:00 – 9:00 am at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 555 Water Street, SW. Bring a mat if you have one. No set charge; donations welcomed. For more information, call the instructor, Pamela Wilson, 202-746-6654 or email: wilsonpj108@verizon.net.

YOGA IN THE WATER: ALL-LEVELS CLASS with Pamela Wilson every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 am and Sunday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Waterside Fitness and Swim Club, 901 6th Street, SW. Try another approach to Yoga! $10 for class/day pass. For more information, call Waterside Fitness and Swim Club, 202-488-3701.

