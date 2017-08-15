FRI 1, 1 p.m. Waterfront Village “Lunch at the Wharf”: Cantina Marina, 600 Water St SW. Open to nonmembers as guests of members with RSVP to 202-656-1834 or info@dcwaterfrontvillage.org.

WED 6, 12 noon. Waterfront Village book lecture & lunch: “Writer, Sailor, Soldier, Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures.” National Archives’ William G. McGowan Theatre, 7th St. & Constitution Ave. NW. and Paul Bakery, 801 Penna Ave. NW. Nonmember guests are welcomed with RSVP to 202-656-1834 or info@dcwaterfrontvillage.org.

SAT 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Waterfront Village at Southwest Farmers Market, 4th and M Streets SW. Learn more about joining or volunteering for the Village, enjoy a snack, then shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and more. From 9 to 11 a.m., Village volunteer Joe Bressler is available to help with your home or mobile technology issues.

MON 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Waterfront Village home barbering service. Call 202-656-1834 for information.

WED 13, 11:30 a.m. Waterfront Village “Native Gardens” Enrichment Activity at Masala Art, 1101 4th St SW. Ticket holders to Arena Stage’s production of “Native Gardens” are invited to a free conversation with playwright Karen Zacarías about her previous works and this unique new hot-button comedy. Optional lunch to follow with separate checks. Open to nonmembers with RSVP to 202-656-1834 or goldsteinwilmadc@gmail.com.

SUN 17, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Waterfront Village Garden Party at The View, 1101 6th St SW. Enjoy refreshments and a tour of the new gardens led by their landscape architect. Free; donations accepted.

TUES 19, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Waterfront Village Wellness Outreach Series: “The Continuum of Care.” How health care is changing and how the health care industry is evolving to adapt to individuals’ desires to manage their care more directly. Harbour Square Business Center, 500 N Street SW. Attendance is free and open open to the public; voluntary $5 donation for non-members. Space is limited and registration is required to 202-656-1834 or info@dcwaterfrontvillage.org.

MON 25, 4:30 p.m. Waterfront and Capitol Hill Villages will host a webcast by Dr Atul Gawande, author of the best-seller, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” dedicated to helping seniors age on their own terms. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 201 A St SE (Capitol South Metro)

TUES 26, 7:30 p.m. Waterfront Village night at Arena Stage’s “Native Gardens.” www.dcwaterfrontvillage.org/calendar for upcoming theatre nights.

WED 27, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Waterfront Village day trip to New York City with Northwest Neighbors Village to see Bette Midler in “Hello, Dolly!” 202-656-1834 for information.

EVERY THURSDAY, 1pm

Waterfront Village Navy Yard shopping shuttle to Bank of America, Harry’s Reserve, Harris Teeter, the US Post Office, and Wells Fargo. www.dcwaterfrontvillage.org

