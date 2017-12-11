Want to change the world? Start with your neighborhood.

We know you have lots of ideas on how to make Southwest DC a greater place to live and we want to help you bring your ideas to life! Pocket Change is a community micro-grant program that brings together Southwest DC community members to help support grassroots neighborhood improvement projects. Do you have an idea to improve the quality of life in SWDC? Click here to learn more and register for a chance to win a micro-grant.

Sponsored by SWBID & Southwestwest Neighborhood Assembly (SWNA)