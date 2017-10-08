October 2017

Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW

202-724-4752.

Wed 4th, 4:30 P.M LEGO Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to design, create, and build structures with LEGO bricks. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Sat. 7th, 3:00 P.M Wii Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Sun. 8th, 2:30 P.M. P.A.L. (People Animals Love) Dog Visit. Children ages 4-12 are invited to read aloud to a P.A.L. dog. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

SWed. 11th, 4:30 P.M. Create Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us for arts & crafts activities. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Sat. 14th, 3:00 P.M Popsicle Crafts. Children ages 6-12 are invited to design, create, and build their own popsicle stick creations. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Wed. 18th, 4:30 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Sat. 21st, 3:00 P.M Fall Crafts. Children ages 6-12 are invited to create crafts of the fall variety. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Wed. 25th, 4:30 P.M. Build-It Studio. Children aged 6-12 are invited to join us in creative, hands-on fun building structures using everyday materials. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Thur. 26th, 4:30 P.M. Children’s Book Club. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us to discuss a book together. Please call or stop by the Children’s Room to find out the latest pick. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Sat. 28th, 3:00 P.M. Halloween Party. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us for Halloween stories & crafts! Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Weekly:

Baby/Toddler Story Time, Mondays, 10:30 A.M. Join us for fun songs, finger plays, baby bounces and rhymes as we work together to develop early literacy skills. Designed for children ages birth to 2 years and their caregivers. Note: The library will be closed Monday the 9th.

Arty Afternoon, Mondays 4:30 P.M. Join us in the Children’s Room for fun arts and crafts. For children ages 4-12. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Note: The library will be closed Monday the 9th.

Color Club, Mondays, 7:00 P.M. Children and their families are invited to join us for Color Club. We’ll have special coloring sheets and supplies available. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Note: The library will be closed Monday the 9th.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 10:30 A.M. Join us for books, songs, rhymes and finger plays as we continue to strengthen early literacy skills while enjoying stories together. An easy craft activity follows story time each week. Designed for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.

ajama Story Time, Thursdays, 6:00 P.M. Join us for an evening story time where pajamas are encouraged but not required. These evening programs are designed to delight children of all ages. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver.

