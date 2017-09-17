On-going Programs

Sundays

11am-Noon Inspiring Worship

Mondays

11am-12pm Seated Yoga

6-9pm Blue Monday Blues ($5, food for sale)

Wednesdays

1-4pm Domestic Violence Clinic

4-5pm Seated Yoga

7-8:00pm Narcotics Anonymous



Fridays

6-9pm Jazz Night in DC ($5 entrance, food for sale)

October Events

10/7

8-10pm October Spiritual Sanctuary led by Rev. Ruth Hamilton—meditation, readings, reflection, journaling, recreation—all adults welcome.

1-2:30pm Yoga Nidra— Meditate, Chant, Breathe, and Relax deeply with Yoga Nidra. Move toward healing your Mind, Body and Spirit. Bring a mat and light covering. Invite your family and friends. $10 donation suggested

10/14

7-9pm Faith & Film presents The Good Breast. Documentary- Through the intimate stories of four breast cancer patients and their surgeons, The Good Breast explores the cultural and emotional roots of the loss of the breast.

7pm showing of the film followed by discussion. Snacks and beverages served.

10/15

3pm Choraleers Anniversary Concert. “Southeast Seniors” Community Choir, directed by Shirli Hughes, will perform spirituals and hymns. Free to the public.

10/21

10am-5pm 2017 Mini Festival of the Arts of Racial Awareness. The festival intends to help people of goodwill reflect on the reality of racism in our society. Activities include: workshops, plenary forums and live music. Free to the Public. Lunch provided. Please RSVP: racialawareness2017.evenbrite.com

10/22

1-2:30 Drum Circle for Peace and CommUnity with Katy Gaughan. Family friendly, all ages welcome, no experience necessary. Drums provided or bring your own. Free-will donations accepted.

10/28

1-3pm. Thinking About Jazz. The Jazz Baroness-Pannonica Rothschild. Join us for documentary footage on Baroness Kathleen Annie Pannonica de Koenigswarter, a British-born jazz patron, writer and enthusiast of bebop music. Light lunch served and door prizes provided.

