6/3 9am-5pm The Scrolls Revealed! Homosexuality and the Bible: An In-Depth Study, led by Rev. Harry Stock. You owe it to yourself to take an in-depth look at the scriptures that have been wrongfully used against LGBTQ persons. Registration fee is $20 and includes lunch and a binder with all study and working materials. Please register by Monday, May 29. RSVP by calling 202-484-7700 or emailing the church at wpcdcoffice@gmail.com

1-2:30pm Yoga Nidra— Meditate, Chant, Breathe, and Relax deeply with Yoga Nidra. Move toward healing your Mind, Body and Spirit. Bring a mat and light covering. Invite your family and friends. $10 donation suggested

6/4 11am Pentecost Sunday Worship Celebration & Chili Cook-off – Join us for inspiring worship service, lively music and liturgical dance. Service followed by a chili cook-off. Win a prize for the best entry.

6/8 6-9pm Poster Making Party for National Pride March – Join us for our 3rd Poster Making party as we meet and greet, make new friends, and create posters for the march. Bring a snack to share. All are welcome!

6/10 7-9pm Celebrating National Pride Month, Faith & Film Presents “Moonlight” Release Date: October 21, 2016 Duration: 1h 51m Rating: R

A timeless story of human connection and self-discovery, Moonlight chronicles three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him. Bring a snack that can be shared with others. Movie followed by discussion.

6/18 11am Peace Sunday. Worship with us and the DC Labor Chorus

1pm Drumming for Peace and Inclusion- an outdoor Drumming Circle led by Katy Gaughan. No prior drumming experience needed. Bring your percussion instruments or rent a drum for $10. All are invited. All ages welcome!

6/24 1-3pm Thinking About Jazz. Chet Baker: Long Road to Recovery. Rusty Hassan, presenter. Chet Baker was a highly regarded trumpet player and remains an icon of West Coast jazz. Light lunch served with door prizes galore.

