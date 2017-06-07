It’s opening season for Market SW, Visit the Friday night market at the Lot at 4th and M Streets SW! Visit Market SW from 4 PM – 10 PM for art, live music, flea marketfinds, and a beer garden.

This Friday, June 9th – you have an opportunity to

BRING THE CIRCULATOR BACK TO SOUTHWEST

DDOT is still debating whether to bring back our Southwest Circulator. Toward that end, they are coming to Southwest to solicit your opinion. DDOT will be at SW Friday Night Market this week from 4:00pm to 7:00pm – right across from Safeway. http://www.marketswdc.com If you can’t make it on Friday, you can take their survey online: http://www.dccirculator.com/tdp2017/ You will need to comment on the Union Station – Navy Yard Route only. And if you want a SW Circulator, you need to vote for Option B. Really, it’s that simple. Now, please forward, cross-post or tweet out this message to your Southwest Neighbors. We can make this happen — but not without your help!

