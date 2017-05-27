June 2017

Sat. 3rd, 3:00 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Wed. 7th, 4:30 P.M. Karaoke Club. Children ages 6-12 and their families are invited to join us in karaoke singing. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Sat. 10th, 3:00 P.M. LEGO Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to design, create, and build structures with LEGO bricks. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Sun. 11th, 2:30 P.M. P.A.L. (People Animals Love) Dog Visit. Children ages 4-12 are invited to read aloud to a P.A.L. dog. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Mon. 12th, 4:30 P.M. Children’s Book Club. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us to discuss a book together. Please call or stop by the Children’s Room to find out the latest pick. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Wed. 14th, 4:30 P.M. Create Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us for arts & crafts activities. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Fri. 16th, 3:00 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Sat. 17th, all day. Summer Reading Kick-off. Stop by the library to sign-up for the annual Summer Reading Program & enjoy special programs throughout the day. 10:30 A.M.– Story time. 1:00 P.M.– P.A.L. (People Animals Love) Dog Visit. 3:00 P.M.—D.C. Retro Jumpers (double dutch). Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Mon. 19th, 4:30 P.M. Arty Afternoon. Join us in the Children’s Room for fun arts and crafts. For children ages 4-12. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Tue. 20th, 4:30 P.M. LEGO Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to design, create, and build structures with LEGO bricks. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Wed. 21st, 4:30 P.M. LEGO Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to design, create, and build structures with LEGO bricks. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Fri. 23rd, 3:00 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Sat. 24th, 10:30 A.M. Garden Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us for hands-on fun in the library’s outdoor garden. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Mon. 26th, 4:30 P.M. Arty Afternoon. Join us in the Children’s Room for fun arts and crafts. For children ages 4-12. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Tue. 27th, 4:30 P.M. LEGO Club. Children ages 4-12 are invited to design, create, and build structures with LEGO bricks. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Wed. 28th, 4:30 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Fri. 30th, 3:00 P.M. Wii Club. Children ages 6-12 are invited to join us to play Wii games. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Weekly:

Baby/Toddler Story Time, Mondays, 10:30 A.M. Join us for fun songs, finger plays, baby bounces and rhymes as we work together to develop early literacy skills. Designed for children ages birth to 2 years and their caregivers. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Color Club, Mondays, 7:00 P.M. Children and their families are invited to join us for Color Club. We’ll have special coloring sheets and supplies available. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 10:30 A.M. Join us for books, songs, rhymes and finger plays as we continue to strengthen early literacy skills while enjoying stories together. An easy craft activity follows story time each week. Designed for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

Pajama Story Time, Thursdays, 6:00 P.M. Join us for an evening story time where pajamas are encouraged but not required. These evening programs are designed to delight children of all ages. Children under 9 years old must be accompanied by a caregiver. Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Pl. SW, 202-724-4752.

