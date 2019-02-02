3/27/2019 THURS. March 27, 7 pm: Friends of Southwest (FOS) DC Annual Meeting. Location: Westminster Church, 401 I Street, SW. Meet and hear 2018 grantees report on how YOUR donations to FOS were used by SW Community Groups in 2018. Contact for questions: Coralie Farlee, President, Friendsswdc@yahoo.com, 202-554-4407.

