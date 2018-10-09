Give Back To Your Neighborhood With Friends of Southwest
FRIENDS OF SOUTHWEST DC
Making our Neighborhood a Better Place
GIVE BACK TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD!
Since 1998 Friends of Southwest DC has provided crucial support for local charitable, educational, and community development activities in Southwest DC.
With your help, we can continue our work to make Southwest a better place for all its residents.
A DONOR WILL MATCH ALL DONATIONS MADE BY DECEMBER 31, 2017 – UP TO $5,000
Please join us. Send your tax-deductible contribution to:
Friends of Southwest DC
389 O Street, S. W.
Washington, D. C. 20024
We will provide an acknowledgment for your tax records.
For further information, visit our website at www.FriendsofSWDC.org
or
Contact: Coralie Farlee, President, 202-554-4407, email: friendsSWDC@yahoo.com
Applications for grants may be submitted at any time; see our website for details
Friends of Southwest DC is 501(c)(3) organization.
We support The Southwester through our advertising.
