The mission of the task force is to determine and address the workforce-related needs of the SWNA’s membership. Our approach is to identify and coordinate employment resources that aid them in acquiring the job or career position they are seeking. We believe that job and career development also benefit residents in either obtaining a job or advancing their careers. The Task Force is currently developing partnerships with employers, educational organizations and corporations that have the experience and capacity to support our mission.

If you have an interest in becoming a committee member of the SWNA’s Workforce Development and Adult Education Task Force, please email Vic Sutton for more information

Our next meeting will take place on Thursday 28 February and will be held at Riverside Baptist Church, corner Maine Avenue and 7th Street, starting at 6.30 p.m.

