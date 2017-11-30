Almost every month, SWDC First District Commander Kane holds what is called a Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) meeting to discuss matters occurring in First District, including Southwest. Each police district has a CAC and the meetings are run by each police district Commander. You can learn more about the CAC here https://mpdc.dc.gov/node/155302.

The next First District CAC meeting is Tuesday, December 5th at the First District Police Station at 101 M St SW at 7:00 p.m.

Right now the Commander and other officers cannot comment on pending investigations. Hopefully, more details about the events of the last week in Southwest will be known by then and she can not only share information but also respond to questions. This is a good opportunity to meet the Commander and talk to her about your concerns.

If you are unable to attend this meeting, the PSA 105 meeting for issues occurring in Southwest will be on December 20th at 7:00 pm at the Edgewater Condominium. The address is 410 O Street SW. Enter off the parking ramp in the rear of building.

If you have questions, contact: swdcpsa@gmail.com.

