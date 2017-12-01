Join Councilmember Allen for the 11th Annual Ward 6 Brickie Awards. Ten years ago, then Councilmember Tommy Wells began this annual celebration of the people, places, and organizations that make our community great. It’s a tradition we’re excited to continue!
Mark your calendar to join Councilmember Allen and your neighbors as we celebrate the BRICKIE winners! All are welcome – it’s a FREE event with food and beverages from many of our local restaurants! Click here to RSVP
December 06, 2017 – 6pm – 8pm
Capital Yacht Club
800 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC 20024
United States
Google map and directions
CONTACT
Erik Salmi · esalmi@dccouncil.us · 202-724-8072
Award categories include:
Neighbor Award
Community Organization Award
Business Award
Public Service Award
Civic Pride Award