Join Councilmember Allen for the 11th Annual Ward 6 Brickie Awards. Ten years ago, then Councilmember Tommy Wells began this annual celebration of the people, places, and organizations that make our community great. It’s a tradition we’re excited to continue!

Mark your calendar to join Councilmember Allen and your neighbors as we celebrate the BRICKIE winners! All are welcome – it’s a FREE event with food and beverages from many of our local restaurants! Click here to RSVP

December 06, 2017 – 6pm – 8pm

Capital Yacht Club

800 Wharf St SW

Washington, DC 20024

United States

Google map and directions

CONTACT

Erik Salmi · esalmi@dccouncil.us · 202-724-8072

Award categories include:

Neighbor Award

Community Organization Award

Business Award

Public Service Award

Civic Pride Award

