Long Bridge Project Public Information Meeting

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Open House format: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Formal presentations: 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (same presentation at both times)

DCRA Building, Room E200

1100 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Purpose of the Meeting

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) invite the public to review and comment on the alternatives to be evaluated in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Long Bridge project, as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). At this meeting, participants will have the opportunity to provide input on the alternatives. This meeting is also a part of the concurrent consultation for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

Directions

Details: Room E200 is located on the second floor of the DCRA building adjacent to the elevators. Bring an ID to show at the entrance in order to access the building.

Directions from Waterfront Metro Station: A one-minute walk from the Metrorail Green line. Take the escalator/elevator to the ground level and walk straight, the building will be on your right.