Start Off The New Year Right

Join Mayor Muriel Bowser at the 2018 Fresh Start 5k

New Year’s Day, January 1, 2018

This free fun run and walk hosted by Mayor Muriel Bowser is a great way to start the year! The Fresh Start 5K takes place in historic Anacostia Park in the midst of the park’s 100 year anniversary. Enjoy morning refreshments, a free t-shirt, invigorating exercise and fellowship with residents. What started as a run for the Mayor’s Inauguration has become a DC tradition and a healthy way to set your new year on the right foot. For more information and to RSVP https://2018freshstart5k.splashthat.com/

